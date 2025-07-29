Authorities investigate attempted kidnapping of 14-year-old girl in Ypsilanti Township

Flooding in Metro Detroit; second death in gas station shooting; other top stories

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is searching for a driver and a passenger accused of attempting to kidnap a 14-year-old girl last week in Ypsilanti Township.

Authorities say between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on July 23, the teen was walking in the 2500 block of Holmes Road near Mount Horeb Church when the driver of a black Chrysler minivan stopped and honked his horn. The sheriff's office says the teen walked over to the car, believing it was a family member, and witnessed two men in the vehicle.

The driver is accused of making inappropriate comments to the girl and telling her to get in the van, the sheriff's office says. An individual in the backseat allegedly got out of the van and attempted to grab the girl. The individual let her go after a brief struggle, according to the sheriff's office. The suspects drove away, heading east on Holmes Road.

The driver is described as a Hispanic man between 40 to 50 years old, heavy set, wearing a fitted hat and a maroon shirt. He is believed to be clean-shaven with a cleft lip.

The passenger is described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s with a skinny build, wearing a long-sleeved outer shirt, a blue t-shirt, jeans and boots. He was also wearing a gray fitted hat with glasses on top.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 734-973-7711, 734-994-2911 or 911.