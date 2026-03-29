1 in critical condition after assault in Chesterfield Township; 1 arrested

A 61-year-old individual is in critical condition and another person is in custody after an assault in Chesterfield Township, Michigan, on Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the incident on Williamsburg Lane around 8 a.m. They helped the victim, who was later brought to the hospital, police said.

According to officials, the victim was in the intensive care unit on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the person taken into custody in connection with the assault was placed at the Macomb County Jail.

Further details about the incident have yet to be disclosed. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Alexander at 586-949-3269.