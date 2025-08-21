Arrest made in series of propane tank thefts in Macomb County

An arrest was made in a series of propane tank thefts in Macomb County's Shelby Township, according to a report from the Southeast Michigan community's police department.

Nathanael Rodger Mangold, 33, was arraigned Tuesday in 41-A District Court on a charge of larceny between $1,000 and $20,000, which is a felony, the Shelby Township Police Department reported. He was released from custody on a personal bond of $5,000. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 9, according to court records.

Police cited security images and the tools of the Flock Safety license plate recognition camera system as leading them to an arrest in the case.

Shelby Township officers were working on an investigation of propane tanks stolen in the township and were able to use the Flock system and security images to identify a possible suspect. Detectives then conducted a traffic stop, and the man was taken into custody without incident.

At least 12 propane tanks were stolen during four separate incidents that police believe are related, according to the report.

"Technology like this allows us to identify suspects faster, recover stolen property and ultimately keep our community safer from criminals like this," Shelby Township Chief of Police Robert J. Shelide said about the Flock system.