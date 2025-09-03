Arraignment hearing held on quadruple stabbing incident at Detroit pool party

An arraignment hearing took place Wednesday in the case of a quadruple stabbing in Detroit that left two people dead, two others injured.

Daiwan Lemane Hopson, 31, was arraigned in 36th District Court on two counts each of first-degree murder and assault with intent to murder, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy reported in a press release.

Hopson was remanded to jail after the hearing. He will have a probable cause conference Sept. 16, and preliminary exam Sept. 23.

The altercation involving a knife happened Aug. 9 in the 18500 block of Fleming Street. According to a Detroit Police report at the time, an argument over a woman at a pool party led to a man stabbing four people.

Officers found the victims suffering from multiple stab wounds, the prosecutor's report said.

Those who died after the incident were Martisha Payne, 25, of Detroit, and Jakirea Williams, 31, of Chesterfield Township, the prosecutor's report said. A 31-year-old Pontiac man was taken by medics to an area hospital for treatment. A 40-year-old Pontiac man was privately transported to a hospital for treatment.

Detroit police made an arrest in the case on Aug. 15.

"What started out as a friendly family and friends end of the summer gathering turned deadly with four people stabbed. Two succumbed to their injuries. A disagreement. A quick escalation. An introduction of a deadly weapon. And then multiple deaths. So senseless. So tragic. And so very violent," Worthy said about the case.

The above video originally aired on August 15.