Masked suspect sought after armed robbery at Dearborn Heights bank

(CBS DETROIT) - An armed suspect is being sought after a Dearborn Heights bank was robbed Wednesday afternoon, police said.

At 12:50 p.m., the masked suspect entered the Flagstar Bank at 26545 Ford Road in Dearborn Heights. He was armed with a gun and demanded money.

The Dearborn Heights Police Department is searching for an armed suspect who robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon. Dearborn Heights Police Department

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left the bank, got into a maroon-colored Ford Fusion, and left the area, heading eastbound on Ford Road.

Police described the suspect as a Black man, about 6 feet tall, weighing 160-170 lbs. He was wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt with a graphic of a dancing skeleton, dark blue pants and Adidas shoes.

The suspect pulled out a gun during the robbery, but no shots were fired, and no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dearborn Heights Police Sgt. Gondek at 313-277-6770.