Watch CBS News
Local News

Masked suspect sought after armed robbery at Dearborn Heights bank

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

4 killed in shooting at Georgia high school, Green Day rushed off stage in Detroit and more stories
4 killed in shooting at Georgia high school, Green Day rushed off stage in Detroit and more stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - An armed suspect is being sought after a Dearborn Heights bank was robbed Wednesday afternoon, police said. 

At 12:50 p.m., the masked suspect entered the Flagstar Bank at 26545 Ford Road in Dearborn Heights. He was armed with a gun and demanded money. 

dearborn-heights-bank-robbery.jpg
The Dearborn Heights Police Department is searching for an armed suspect who robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon. Dearborn Heights Police Department

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left the bank, got into a maroon-colored Ford Fusion, and left the area, heading eastbound on Ford Road. 

Police described the suspect as a Black man, about 6 feet tall, weighing 160-170 lbs. He was wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt with a graphic of a dancing skeleton, dark blue pants and Adidas shoes. 

The suspect pulled out a gun during the robbery, but no shots were fired, and no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dearborn Heights Police Sgt. Gondek at 313-277-6770. 

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.