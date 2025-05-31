Man in custody after barricading himself inside Oakland County apartment

Shooting near a Detroit high school; Detroit Grand Prix weekend begins; and more top stories

A 34-year-old man is in custody after barricading himself inside an apartment in Madison Heights, Michigan, Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officials received a 911 call at 12:23 p.m. about an individual, later identified by police as the man, who allegedly pointed a handgun at multiple people around an apartment complex at 330 E. 13 Mile Rd.

Responding officers learned the man, who lives in the complex, went back into his apartment with the gun, police say. Law enforcement then set a perimeter around the apartment and evacuated nearby residents.

A SWAT team with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office that responded to the incident made entry into the man's apartment after police obtained a search warrant and took him into custody.

No one was injured, according to police.

Charges against the man are pending.

On Friday in Allen Park, Michigan, a man who police believed was carrying a knife was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff at a Marathon gas station. Officials say no one was hurt in Friday's incident.