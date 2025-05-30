Man with kitchen knife barricades himself inside Detroit-area gas station, police say

Police respond to standoff at Detroit-area gas station

Police say a man appearing to be carrying a kitchen knife has barricaded himself inside a gas station on Friday in Allen Park.

The standoff is unfolding at the Marathon gas station at Allen and Southfield roads.

Police received a call about a man sitting outside a McDonald's at about 4:30 p.m., but when officers arrived, the man ran into the gas station.

Police say people in the store were able to get out, and the man is the only person inside.

Officers remain on the scene.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.