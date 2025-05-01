Detroit police seek tips on two suspects in April 20 armed robbery

Court hearing for hospital shooting suspect; 3-year-old attacked by dog; and more top stories

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information from the public regarding two suspects in an armed robbery.

The robbery happened around noon April 20 in the first block of East State Fair Street near John R Street. The victim was a 57-year-old man who was approached by two other men.

After they exchanged words, one of the suspects pulled out a gun while the other suspected assaulted the victim. The two then drove off in a gray Ford Fusion with the victim's money and personal items.

The victim was treated at an area hospital for his injuries.

Detroit Police ask that anyone who has information about the crime call the Detroit Police Department's 11th precinct at 313-596-1140, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv.