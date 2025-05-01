Watch CBS News
Detroit police seek tips on two suspects in April 20 armed robbery

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information from the public regarding two suspects in an armed robbery. 

The robbery happened around noon April 20 in the first block of East State Fair Street near John R Street. The victim was a 57-year-old man who was approached by two other men. 

After they exchanged words, one of the suspects pulled out a gun while the other suspected assaulted the victim. The two then drove off in a gray Ford Fusion with the victim's money and personal items. 

The victim was treated at an area hospital for his injuries. 

Detroit Police ask that anyone who has information about the crime call the Detroit Police Department's 11th precinct at 313-596-1140, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv

