April declared Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Earlier this month, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month across Michigan.

According to World Population Review, an independent data tracking organization, Michigan has the fourth-highest rape rate in the U.S., with an average of 72.4 rapes per 100,000 residents. The data shows the sexual assault is especially prevalent in Detroit.

If you or someone you know has experienced any form of domestic violence or assault, call 911, or the U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 and TTY 1-800-787-3224, or the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

You can also visit here for local resources in your area.