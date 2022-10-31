Scholarship, stipend applications open Oct. 31 for future teachers in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – The MI Future Educator Fellowship offers aspiring teachers a scholarship to eliminate or lower the cost of tuition while they train to be educators. Awards cover the cost of tuition and fees up to $10,000 and are renewable for up to three years. Students that receive the award commit to teaching in Michigan classrooms for at least three years after graduation.

To be eligible, future educators must apply through the MiSSG Portal, submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), and:

Be working toward their first teacher certification

Start teacher training in fall 2022 or later

Earn a 3.0 GPA or higher

Be a Michigan resident

For full eligibility requirements and to apply, starting on Oct. 31, visit Michigan.gov/mistudentaid. Scholarship funds are limited and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

MI Future Educator Stipend

The Mi Future Educator Stipend provides compensation for full-time student teachers. Starting in fall 2022, student teachers can earn $9,600 while they complete their final semester(s) of teacher preparation.

To be eligible, student teachers must apply through the MiSSG Portal and:

Be participating-full time in required student teaching coursework in Michigan

Be unpaid by their local district

For full eligibility requirements and to apply starting on Oct. 31, visit Michigan.gov/mistudentaid.

For more information or help applying for the Fellowship or Stipend, visit Michigan.gov/mistudentaid or contact MI Student Aid at mistudentaid@michigan.gov, 1-888-447-2687 or @mistudentaid on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.