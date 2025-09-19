No injuries reported in aftermath of apartment fire in Detroit's southwest side

No injuries were reported, but some residents are displaced, in the aftermath of an apartment fire in Detroit's southwest side.

The fire was reported about 12:24 a.m. Friday in the 5400 block of Porter Street. A Detroit Fire Department spokesperson said the agency handled it as a two-alarm fire with a call for extra manpower, and crews left about 2:39 a.m. There was a rekindle call shortly before 4:45 a.m. and firefighters stayed on scene until about 6 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.