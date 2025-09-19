Watch CBS News
Local News

No injuries reported in aftermath of apartment fire in Detroit's southwest side

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Apartment fire on Detroit's west side
Apartment fire on Detroit's southwest side 00:22

No injuries were reported, but some residents are displaced, in the aftermath of an apartment fire in Detroit's southwest side. 

The fire was reported about 12:24 a.m. Friday in the 5400 block of Porter Street. A Detroit Fire Department spokesperson said the agency handled it as a two-alarm fire with a call for extra manpower, and crews left about 2:39 a.m. There was a rekindle call shortly before 4:45 a.m. and firefighters stayed on scene until about 6 a.m. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue