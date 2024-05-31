Ann Arbor's ban on gas-powered leaf blowers starts June 1: What to know

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Gas-powered leaf blowers will be banned in the city of Ann Arbor for the summer months, starting on Saturday, June 1.

The ban was unanimously approved by the city council in December 2023.

Councilmember Dharma Akmon (D, Ward 4) co-sponsored the ordinance.

"Right now, we're doing a phase-in approach where, in the summertime, gas-powered leaf blowers are not allowed, and then they're going to be allowed in the fall until 2028, when we have a complete ban on gas-powered leaf blowers," said Akmon.

According to city officials, for each hour of use, gas-powered leaf blowers emit the same amount of greenhouse gases as a car that has driven more than 1,000 miles.

They can also reach 100 decibels and raise concerns over noise pollution and hearing loss.

As the city aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, officials also say the gas-powered equipment can have adverse health effects, including potential damage to the brain, heart and lungs.

Some use of the leaf blowers will still be permitted, including for city area and park maintenance.

As for fines, the city will rely on complaints about offenders.

The first ticket will cost $100, and a second offense will cost at least $250.

But not everyone agrees with the move.

"I'm not going to buy battery equipment during that time," said landscaper Dave Milligan. "If we have work in Ann Arbor, we're going to continue to carry on."

Akmon said she's received positive feedback from residents.

"I'm really excited about this coming; I think residents are excited," she said. "Coming up with new ways of doing things, transitions are never easy, but people are stepping up to the plate."

The summer ban will last through Sept. 30.