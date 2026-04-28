Ann Arbor teachers overwhelmingly reject tentative agreement for new contract

Ann Arbor teachers continue working without a contract after nearly unanimously rejecting an agreement made last week between the school district and the union.

Negotiations between the two sides started in October.

The Ann Arbor Education Association president tells us the district needs to catch up with other comparable districts when it comes to teachers' pay and healthcare sharing costs, neither of which were enough in the rejected agreement.

"Working with no contract is actually better than working with a bad contract," said AAEA president Fred Klein.

Union members felt the same, with 1,084 teachers voting to reject the tentative agreement and only four voting to approve it.

"We're losing teachers to other school districts. Teachers are making lateral moves for more money and better healthcare sharing costs," Klein said.

The rejected proposal offered a 1.5% salary increase for both the 2025/2026 and the 2026/2027 school years, with a 1.25% additional increase for more experienced teachers in 2026/2027.

The union says healthcare cost sharing only changed in the amount the district would pay if premiums go up.

"Mostly across the state, the district is paying 80% of that premium. The employees are paying 20%. In Ann Arbor, for years, it's been closer to 65%-35%, and when costs go up, the cap that protects the district puts all that onto our members," Klein said.

The district would increase its cap by 3%-5% according to the rejected agreement.

Teachers also voted against proposed increases to class sizes and cuts to planning time for elementary school teachers.

"We need that time to prepare good, strong, robust lessons, and to deliver quality instruction and the district is trying to take that away from us," Klein said.

The district issued a statement following the union's vote to reject the proposal, saying:

"Dear AAPS Community, I want to share an update with you directly. The tentative agreement with the Ann Arbor Education Association was not ratified by its members. The tentative agreement was the result of a comprehensive process that included mediation and sustained engagement by both parties. It represented a genuine, good-faith effort to address the priorities raised during negotiations while also meeting our responsibility to ensure the district's long-term financial health. That said, we respect the ratification process and the perspectives of AAEA members. Ann Arbor Public Schools remains committed to the collective bargaining process and will continue working with the AAEA toward an agreement that supports educators, maintains stability for students and families, and reflects responsible stewardship of district resources. We value our partnership with staff and are committed to finding collaborative solutions that reflect our shared commitments." -Jazz Parks, AAPS Superintendent

Klein said their focus remains on finding a fair contract that their teachers will vote for, and there have been no discussions about striking.