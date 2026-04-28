Ann Arbor teachers reject proposed contract; negotiations expected to resume

Teachers in the Ann Arbor Public Schools district have rejected a tentative agreement that union leaders reached about two weeks ago with the district.

Voting took place over the weekend and concluded on Monday.

"When 96% of our members vote and 99.6% of those members say NO to a contract, it's a bad contract," the union's team said in response to the vote count. "AAPS, do better. Not just for us, but for our students."

With that vote, the two sides are expected to return to the bargaining table, according to a previous explanation from the Ann Arbor Education Association's team.

The teachers' contract expired at the end of 2025, and the district says the teachers and staff remain covered under the terms of the most recent contracts. Negotiations for a new teachers' contract took place amid multiple rounds of state-mediated talks.

District officials had declined comment on contract specifics, pending the ratification vote.

But the dispute does involve pay and benefits, according to statements from the union and its members. The Ann Arbor Education Association vice president, Tamala Bell, previously said the teachers have not seen a cost-of-living increase in years. Another teacher, Matthew Johnson, said the district has had difficulty filling positions due to the pay.

In March, more than 900 Ann Arbor parents signed a petition seeking greater financial transparency from the district.

The Ann Arbor Education Association also held a watch party during the March 25 school board meeting, during which community residents spoke in support of the educators.