Authorities searching for suspect after man shot in Downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man was shot in Ann Arbor on Sunday after trying to break up a fight, police said.

Officers responded to the 200 block of North Main Street to investigate a shooting. One man was shot, but he was located in a parking lot in the 400 block of East Huron Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Investigation revealed that a man and woman had been arguing on Main Street when another man tried to intervene and break up the fight.

The man involved in the argument then pulled out a gun and shot the other man.

The victim left and drove to a parking lot on East Huron Street.

Officers responded to both locations and did not locate the suspect.

"This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at this time," Ann Arbor police said.