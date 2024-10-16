2 teens arrested after Ann Arbor police recover 3D-printed gun during traffic stop

Michigan paying $13M over psychiatric center's unannounced active shooter drill and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Two teens were arrested over the weekend in Ann Arbor after police found a 3D-printed handgun during a traffic stop.

Police pulled over a vehicle in the 600 block of North Maple Road and found a 3D-printed handgun with no serial number in the vehicle.

An 18-year-old driver and a 19-year-old passenger were arrested.

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office has charged the two teens with carrying a concealed weapon, which is a five-year felony.

In September, Detroit police raided a home and arrested a 14-year-old after uncovering an illegal 3D-printed gun operation. Police recovered 12 handgun lowers, five rifle lowers and a 3D-printed Glock switch.