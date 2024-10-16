Watch CBS News
Local News

2 teens arrested after Ann Arbor police recover 3D-printed gun during traffic stop

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan paying $13M over psychiatric center's unannounced active shooter drill and more top stories
Michigan paying $13M over psychiatric center's unannounced active shooter drill and more top stories 03:59

(CBS DETROIT) - Two teens were arrested over the weekend in Ann Arbor after police found a 3D-printed handgun during a traffic stop. 

Police pulled over a vehicle in the 600 block of North Maple Road and found a 3D-printed handgun with no serial number in the vehicle. 

ann-arbor-printed-gun.png
Ann Arbor Police Department

An 18-year-old driver and a 19-year-old passenger were arrested. 

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office has charged the two teens with carrying a concealed weapon, which is a five-year felony. 

In September, Detroit police raided a home and arrested a 14-year-old after uncovering an illegal 3D-printed gun operation. Police recovered 12 handgun lowers, five rifle lowers and a 3D-printed Glock switch. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.