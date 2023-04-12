Ann Arbor police investigating indecent exposure incident

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating an indecent exposure incident that happened on a trail in Ann Arbor.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, on a trail in Eberwhite Woods.

Police say a woman reported that she saw the man in the woods exposing and fondling himself while on the trail.

The woman said the man never approached her and that she immediately left the area.

According to police, she described the man as 25 to 35 years old with short hair and said he was wearing a hat and gray running shorts.

Anyone with information about the subject is asked to call the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920.

The department also says they will increase patrols in the area due to the incident.