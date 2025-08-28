Ann Arbor parents calling out drivers for illegally passing stopped school buses

Police officers are on the lookout for drivers breaking the law by illegally passing school buses while they're stopping to pick up students.

Ann Arbor police caught some drivers on camera doing just that Tuesday morning.

The summer slide doesn't only affect students. Sometimes drivers need a lesson on how to navigate a stopped school bus now that classes are back in session; however, failing to understand the rules of the road could lead to much more tragic outcomes than failing an exam.

"We've all honestly seen them almost get hit by a car," said Allen Elementary School parent Talia Argo.

That's the tragedy waiting to happen that replayed in Argo's head as she watched cars whiz past her first-grade daughter's school bus Tuesday morning.

"It's extremely common. There's times where they have been pulling people over. You know, they're catching one person, and then there's another person doing the exact same thing, blowing past the school bus," she said.

In January, Ann Arbor police captured drivers illegally passing a school bus at this very same spot. They told me drivers in both directions must stop if they're approaching a school bus with its stop arm out.

If a physical barrier exists between lanes going opposite ways, only the lanes travelling in the direction the bus is headed need to stop.

Cars cannot proceed until the stop arm fully retracts, but the officer at this stop on Tuesday said several drivers failed to stop in the first place.

"I witnessed four or five vehicles drive right past the bus when it had its stop arm fully extended and the red flashing lights engaged," said AAPD officer John Giblee.

According to state law, drivers found in violation could receive a fine between $100 and $500, and that's not including additional court fees or the guilt that can come with potentially ending a child's life.

"A school bus violation is one of the most expensive fines a driver can receive because that's one of the most serious infractions you can commit. When it comes to kids' safety, that's a big deal," Giblee said.

Drivers are also required to stop no closer than 20 feet from a bus with its stop arm extended, or they could get a citation, another measure to make sure kids heading to school make it back safely.