Ann Arbor man charged after woman shot during carjacking in Orion Township

An Ann Arbor man is facing multiple charges in the shooting and carjacking of a woman in a shopping center in Oakland County earlier this week.

The woman whose vehicle was stolen was shot in front of her young child, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said. The victim is expected to recover from her injuries.

"The victims, a mother and her young child, should never have been placed in this dangerous situation because I believe this defendant should be behind bars for previous crimes," McDonald said.

Mauriel Dashawn Hearn, 25, of Ann Arbor, has been charged with carjacking, assault with intent to murder, fleeing a police officer, resisting a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon and three counts of felony firearm. Hearn is expected to be arraigned Friday morning.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said the victim appears to have been chosen at random.

The carjacking happened about 5:43 p.m. Tuesday near an Old Navy store at Baldwin Commons Plaza in Orion Township. The suspect was taken into custody shortly afterward.

"This is all preliminary, but it appears that an individual sat at this table and was watching for a victim," the sheriff said earlier about the case. "He ran from this table around one of the cars and confronted her, ended up shooting her and taking her car keys."

Officers used the Flock license plate reader camera system and information from the OnStar vehicle communication network to track down the vehicle, the prosecutor's office said. The vehicle was spotted near Bird and Bald Eagle Lake roads in Groveland Township, and the prosecutor's office said the resulting pursuit reached speeds of up to 100 mph.

The vehicle crashed into a guardrail near Wildwood and Grange Hall roads.

The suspect got out of the car, ran into a wooded area, and was then taken into custody.

The above video originally aired on May 20, 2026.