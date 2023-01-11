Ann Arbor K9 officer dies from terminal illness

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department announced that a retired K9 officer has passed away from a terminal illness.

The K9 officer, Flex, joined the department in 2018 and partnered with Sgt. Jeffrey Shafer.

The department says after Flex retired he lived with the Shafer family.

"We are thankful for K9 Flex's service to this department and ask that you keep the Shafer family in your thoughts," the police department said in a Facebook post.