Ann Arbor Humane Society offers pet care in times of emergency for Washtenaw County residents

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Safe Harbor program at the Humane Society of Huron Valley has seen its numbers triple compared to this time last year.

The program is offered to Washtenaw County and Plymouth residents experiencing personal or medical emergencies.

"It's pets from people in the community who have suffered through some kind of emergency," said HSHV director of communications Wendy Welch. "It might be a house fire, it might be a medical emergency where they were admitted to the hospital all of a sudden or it could even be a domestic abuse situation and then they need someone to help take care of their pets.

"We're here at the Humane Society of Huron Valley to help make sure that their pets are taken care of while they get back on their feet."

HSHV is one of the few shelters in the state that offers temporary pet care in critical circumstances, said Welch.

During their stay, the shelter provides safe accommodations, meals, medical care, exercise and socialization.

Since HSHV does not set a limit to how many days a pet can stay, the number of animals in the Safe Harbor program is becoming more than it can accommodate.

"We do need fosters in the community to be able to open their homes to help house these animals while their folks get their feet underneath them," said Welch.

The shelter is open seven days a week and relies on its many volunteers to help keep operations running smoothly.

Linda Selover has been volunteering at the shelter for nine years. She said caring for dogs awaiting adoption is something that she loves.

"I love the dogs, I love spending time with them and it's great when you can make them come out of their shell," she said. "They find they're scared, they don't know where they're at, but when they warm up to you, you can just give them a little comfort until they can find their forever home. It's a great feeling."

For more information about the program and how to get involved, visit www.hshv.org.