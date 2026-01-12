Ann Arbor fire truck struck at accident scene, minor injuries reported

A fire department truck from Ann Arbor, Michigan, was among the vehicles damaged during a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

The Ann Arbor Fire Department said its Engine 1-3, assigned to Veterans Park, was on scene of the crash on Jackson Road at the westbound exit from Interstate 94. At the time, the roads were covered with ice and snow.

Engine 1-3 was parked on Jackson Road, with emergency lights activated, while the crews were checking on those involved in the initial crash.

During that time, another vehicle that was exiting westbound I-94 lost control, slide down the exit ramp, crossed Jackson Road and struck another vehicle. This resulted in a series of secondary crashes, one of which forced a vehicle into the front of the fire truck.

An Ann Arbor Fire Department truck was among the vehicles damaged during a series of crashes Jan. 11, 2025, on Jackson Road near the I-94 interchange. Ann Arbor Fire Department

The occupants of the wrecked cars reported only minor injuries. No firefighters were injured. The front of the truck was damaged.

The fire department noted that this week marks 20 years since Firefighter Amy Schnearle-Pennywitt was killed when on duty, a crash that occurred under similar roadway conditions on eastbound I-94 and just a few hundred feet away from Sunday's collisions.

"We remind motorists to slow down, increase following distance, and move over when approaching emergency vehicles operating on or near the roadway," the department said.