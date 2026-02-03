Ann Arbor City Council votes to expand restrictions on ICE

It was standing room only at Monday's Ann Arbor City Council meeting, as many residents spoke out in favor of the city limiting access for federal immigration operations.

Once the vote took place, city council unanimously approved a resolution that extends a previous policy. The city now also prohibits ICE agents from entering or using non-public areas in city facilities without a judicial warrant.

In addition, ICE agents are not permitted to use city-owned parking or vacant lots for staging areas.

"The current status of our immigrant neighbors is unacceptable, with many hiding behind their doors, fearing to go to work, sending their children to schools, or just getting groceries, not a place we'd like our community to be at," said one resident while addressing the city council.

It is unknown if ICE has conducted any recent activity specifically in Ann Arbor. Local authorities say it's difficult to track the number of ICE encounters because they usually don't receive prior notice if the agency is in town.

"I've personally been an immigrant in other countries, and I know the feeling of even though you do everything by the book, having that fear that they'll catch you on some technicality, it weighs on your life," said Ann Arbor Alex Quinlan.

CBS News Detroit has been told that the city council is working to reaffirm a nearly decade-old policy, which would prevent ICE from using Ann Arbor's jail and law enforcement resources.