Ann Arbor police investigating after man brings firearm into bank

Police in Ann Arbor, Michigan, are investigating after they said a man "produced a firearm" while inside a bank on Friday morning.

The incident happened at Chase Bank on the 2400 block of West Stadium Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. According to officials, the man who had the firearm is "possibly in his 50s" and left the facility before officers arrived. No one was injured and no money was taken.

Ann Arbor police are investigating after they said a man (pictured) "produced a firearm" while inside a bank on Dec. 5, 2025. Ann Arbor Police Department

Police said the man was wearing a black N95 mask, burnt orange beanie, grey zip-up sweatshirt, black pants and a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920 or send an email to the city agency here. Anonymous tips can be submitted here.