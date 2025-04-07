Ann Arbor officials investigate early morning fire at apartment complex

Ann Arbor officials are investigating an early morning fire that broke out at an apartment complex on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Arbor Landings apartment complex off of Dexter Road around 4:42 a.m. Saturday. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a fire in the attic of two second-floor apartment units. Crews were able to limit the fire damage to two units, however, the remaining six units experienced significant smoke and water damage.

Ann Arbor Fire Department

Damages to the building and contents lost are estimated at $700,000.

No one was injured in the fire.

Officials believe the fire started on or near a second-floor balcony and spread to an attic. Investigators believe the fire was unintentional.

Fire crews from Ann Arbor Township, Pittsfield Township and Scio Township assisted at the scene.