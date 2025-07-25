Animal cruelty investigation taking place in response to emaciated dog found in Ypsilanti

The Humane Society of Huron Valley is investigating a case of suspected animal cruelty after a dog was found abandoned and in need of immediate medical attention in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

The female dog appears to be a bulldog mix, around 5 years old. She is quite emaciated, weighing about 28 pounds, which is about half of of her expected normal weight.

The dog was found Sunday near the intersection of Chalmers Drive and Washtenaw Avenue, and a good Samaritan brought her to the Huron Valley shelter. The animal was found covered in urine and feces and in need of immediate medical care. The humane society crew believes she may have been used for breeding and then dumped.

"This sweet, gentle girl whom shelter staff have now lovingly named 'Chickadee' has clearly suffered and appears to have been starved to near death, but she's safe now," said Tanya Hilgendorf, President and CEO of HSHV. "She'll require ongoing medical treatment and a carefully managed feeding plan to help her gain weight safely. We're hopeful she'll make a full recovery—and receive the loving home she deserves."

In the meantime, Huron Valley's Cruelty and Rescue team is investigating the case and asking the public to provide information as to who may have been responsible for the animal's condition. Tips can be provided to HSHV's Cruelty Investigation hotline at 734-661-3512.

"Seeing cruelty like this is heartbreaking, but our community's compassion is stronger," said Hilgendorf.

The humane society is also accepting donations to help care for this dog and other animals in its care.