Anglers caught with more than double legal limit of walleye from Detroit River

A group of anglers received a citation after state officials said they were caught with more than double the daily legal limit of walleye at the Detroit River.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, each of the five anglers is allowed up to six walleye in the Detroit River (30 total among the group); however, conservation officers discovered that the group exceeded the limit by 34 walleye.

DNR officials say officers spotted the group north of Milliken State Park on Friday morning. When the anglers returned several hours later, the officers noticed them taking out additional fish and approached them with a search warrant.

Michigan DNR conservation officers seized an overlimit of 34 walleye Friday from a group of anglers who were renting a property in the city of Detroit for a fishing trip on the Detroit River. Michigan Department of Natural Resources

DNR says the group kept their legal limit and was cited for the additional fish, which was a misdemeanor.

"People visit Detroit from all over to take advantage of the abundant fishing offered by the Detroit River," said Todd Szyska with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. "Our walleye fishery is world-class in part because of the many respectful anglers who follow the daily limits."

Michigan's fishing season runs from April 1 through March 30, 2027.