America's Thanksgiving Parade celebrates 99 years in downtown Detroit

America's Thanksgiving Parade celebrated its 99th year in downtown Detroit on Thursday in a big way — and we're not just talking about the Big Head Corps.

CBS News Detroit caught up with parade spectators, Turkey Trotters and Detroit Lions fans who braved the cold to keep their family tradition alive.

More than 75 dazzling displays lined up to march down Woodward Avenue, led by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who served as grand marshal for the parade.

Finding your spectator spot for the parade isn't an exact science, but it's also not that far off.

"We got a good spot, so I'm not complaining about it," said spectator Jim Derr. "Once a year, I could sacrifice at least one toe for the next ten years, so we'll be okay."

While the parade has something new every year, it's the things that stay the same that people seem to appreciate the most.

"Whether it's seeing what's new or seeing those family familiar floats that have been around since I was a kid, it just brings you back to your childhood," said parade-goer Melissa Gerber.

The biggest question mark this year was whether high winds would keep the balloons grounded. Even though their status was up in the air, none of them missed being in the parade.

"I count down the minute it's over; I'm looking forward to next year," said spectator Andrea Filip. "It's definitely my favorite part of the year."