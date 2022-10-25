Watch CBS News
Business

Amazon to let US customers pay with Venmo

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Shoppers in the United States will now be able to pay for their orders on Amazon using Venmo. 

The feature will be available on Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile app.

Officials with Venmo say this feature will give nearly 90 million active Venmo users a new payment option.

This payment option began today, Tuesday, Oct. 25, for select Amazon users but will be available to all U.S. customers by Black Friday, Nov. 25.

Here's how to set it up once the payment option is available:

  • During checkout, you will first need to add Venmo as a payment option.  
  • You will select "Select a payment method" and then tap "Add a Venmo account."
  • This will open the Venmo app, where you can allow Amazon to charge Venmo for future purchases.
  • Next, an Amazon confirmation screen will be displayed, where you can also choose to set Venmo as your default payment method for future Amazon purchases.
  • You can always change your preference by going to "Settings" and then clicking "Connected Businesses" in the Venmo App.  

First published on October 25, 2022 / 1:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.