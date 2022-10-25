Amazon to let US customers pay with Venmo

(CBS DETROIT) - Shoppers in the United States will now be able to pay for their orders on Amazon using Venmo.

The feature will be available on Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile app.

Officials with Venmo say this feature will give nearly 90 million active Venmo users a new payment option.

This payment option began today, Tuesday, Oct. 25, for select Amazon users but will be available to all U.S. customers by Black Friday, Nov. 25.

Here's how to set it up once the payment option is available: