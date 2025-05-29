Over 100,000 kitchen faucets sold on Amazon recalled due to harmful levels of lead exposure

Maintaining the safety of our food

More than 100,000 kitchen faucets have been recalled because they could lead to dangerous levels of lead exposure according to three separate notices posted Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Three different faucets models, manufactured in China and sold under the brands Vfauosit, Kicimpro and Basdehen, were determined unsafe after tests revealed they contain lead that could leak into the water supply and cause harm to young infants and children. No injuries have been reported thus far.

Lead ingestion can "cause harmful neurological effects on infants and young children, including attention-related behavioral problems, decreased cognitive performance and lower IQ," the CPSC says in the recall notices.

The recalled faucets were sold for roughly $40 on Amazon.com between January 2024 and May 2025 by vendors Whisper08, Kicimpro and Chenfeng Store. The recalls, issued on May 29, affect an estimated 103,000 products. Amazon and two of the vendors are contacting known customers who purchased the items directly to notify them of the recall.

Consumers with the faucets are advised to stop using them immediately and to reach out to the vendor for a refund. Consumers will have to provide a photograph of disposal to get their money back, all three vendors state in their respective recall notices.

"Until these faucets can be replaced, consumers should only consume water from the faucets after running the water for 15 seconds," the CPSC advises.

Affected products:

VFAUOSIT Kitchen Faucets ; model number 06BNV; pull-down sprayer, brushed nickel, stainless steel modern, high-arc, single-handle, single-hole, pull-out kitchen faucet for bar, laundry, RV utility sink; 29,000 units

; model number 06BNV; pull-down sprayer, brushed nickel, stainless steel modern, high-arc, single-handle, single-hole, pull-out kitchen faucet for bar, laundry, RV utility sink; 29,000 units KICIMPRO Kitchen Faucets ; model number KM800-01-06BN; pull-down sprayer, brushed nickel, high-arc, single-handle sink faucet with water lines, commercial modern RV stainless steel, grifos de cocina; about 50,000 units

; model number KM800-01-06BN; pull-down sprayer, brushed nickel, high-arc, single-handle sink faucet with water lines, commercial modern RV stainless steel, grifos de cocina; about 50,000 units BASDEHEN Kitchen Faucets; model number CFDTTH-000-YGH; matte black single-handle kitchen faucets with 360° swivel, spring spout design, detachable spray, optional mounting plate and single-hole installation; about 24,000 units

Customers can identify if they have a recalled product by searching their Amazon purchase history for the name of the product, "Vfauosit" for example, along with "kitchen faucet."