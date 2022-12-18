Amazon Flex joins Lighthouse of Oakland County to deliver food to residents in need

(CBS DETROIT) - Lighthouse of Oakland County is partnering with Amazon Flex to help shut-in residents.

They're food delivery program is expanding and the need in the community is great.

Randy Gilbert spends his days making deliveries.

The Amazon Flex driver is helping to make a difference by delivering food boxes for Lighthouse of Oakland County.

And while he's helping others, the gig also helps him make ends meet.

"This is a supplement for income through Amazon Flex, which is nice," Gilbert said.

"I am retired so this is a way to just put a couple extra dollars in the pocket."

This year, Amazon flex drivers delivered more than 125,000 meals to local residents through the Lighthouse delivery partnership.

"In the beginning of the year, our hope was to have maybe do 100 deliveries a week," said Lighthouse Food Program Director Russell Estill.

"We are now up 180. We're looking to do 200. So Amazon has been such a tremendous help in helping us with our deliveries because also, we have to deliver to other areas with our own trucks."

Candance Giles says the deliveries makes her life much easier because of her mobility challenges.

"I deal with Multiple Sclerosis, which is M.S. and for people that have disabilities, they are so open to bringing the food to you," Giles explained.

"it can be a challenge because when you have a disability like myself I deal with tremors in my legs and in my hands and going out to drive to pick-up groceries can be very hard if you're shaking and things of that nature. So, they're just a blessing to me when I go through my little flare up."