Alycia Baumgardner prepares for Elhem Mekhaled, Madison Square Garden fight

(CBS DETROIT) - Alycia Baumgardner might be from Ohio, but she represents Detroit in the boxing ring.

The 28-year-old Fremont, Ohio native now calls Detroit and Tony Harrison's SuperBad Boxing Gym home.

With a record of 13-1, Baumgardner holds the WBC, IBO, WBO, IBF and The Ring female super featherweight titles. She'll put all those titles on the line Saturday, Feb. 4, when she faces Elhem Mekhaled (15-1) for the undefeated world super featherweight championship at Madison Square Garden. The two will co-main event a card highlighted by the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undisputed world featherweight championship bout.

"Every fighter is excited to have an opportunity like this," Baumgardner said. "I don't look past anybody. I understand that I still have an assignment to do. I need to make sure that I'm mentally and physically prepared for this fight. And I don't look past that."

Baumgardner took up boxing 20 years ago on the encouragement of her father. She sees a spotlight in boxing not only for her but other women too.

"The talent has always been there. We're now just given the light," she said. "All these girls who have this talent have been hidden because they haven't been given the opportunity. That was me. And because now there's light being shined on there, we have Eddie Hern who is putting women up, and they're paying us well. Because of that, we're able to open that door up and say, 'Hey, there's been talent.'"