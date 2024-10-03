Alligators in Michigan? Sterling Heights police wrangle alligator found under car

Tigers sweep Astros to advance to ALDS, port strike enters Day 3 and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Sterling Heights police helped wrangle a four-foot alligator hiding underneath a car Thursday morning.

Police responded to Summit Driver in Sterling Heights around 8 a.m. Thursday for a report of a loose alligator. When officers arrived, they found the alligator hiding underneath a car.

Sterling Heights police helped wrangle a four-foot alligator hiding underneath a car Thursday morning. Sterling Heights Police Department

Without any training on how to wrangle an alligator, police called the Reptarium Zoo in Utica for help. The alligator was secured and taken to the Reptarium Zoo, where he will be cared for. Police are now on the hunt to find the alligator's owner.

Sterling Heights police remind people that while owning an exotic animal like an alligator might seem cool, it is dangerous and against city ordinance. Owning a dangerous animal like an alligator is a misdemeanor in Sterling Heights and could land you a $500 fine.

Anyone with information on who owns the alligator can call Sterling Heights Police Department Animal Control at 586-446-2879.