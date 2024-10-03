Watch CBS News
Local News

Alligators in Michigan? Sterling Heights police wrangle alligator found under car

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Tigers sweep Astros to advance to ALDS, port strike enters Day 3 and more top stories
Tigers sweep Astros to advance to ALDS, port strike enters Day 3 and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - Sterling Heights police helped wrangle a four-foot alligator hiding underneath a car Thursday morning. 

Police responded to Summit Driver in Sterling Heights around 8 a.m. Thursday for a report of a loose alligator. When officers arrived, they found the alligator hiding underneath a car. 

alligator-sterling-heights.jpg
Sterling Heights police helped wrangle a four-foot alligator hiding underneath a car Thursday morning.    Sterling Heights Police Department

Without any training on how to wrangle an alligator, police called the Reptarium Zoo in Utica for help. The alligator was secured and taken to the Reptarium Zoo, where he will be cared for. Police are now on the hunt to find the alligator's owner. 

Sterling Heights police remind people that while owning an exotic animal like an alligator might seem cool, it is dangerous and against city ordinance. Owning a dangerous animal like an alligator is a misdemeanor in Sterling Heights and could land you a $500 fine. 

sterling-heights-alligator.jpg
Without any training on how to wrangle an alligator, police called the Reptarium Zoo in Utica for help.   Sterling Heights Police Department

Anyone with information on who owns the alligator can call Sterling Heights Police Department Animal Control at 586-446-2879.

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.