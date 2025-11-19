Alligator rescued from Detroit woman's home found in recently deceased son's bedroom

An animal rescuer says he received a call about a 6-foot alligator that was found in a Detroit woman's home.

Mark Rosenthal with Animal Magic says the woman found the alligator in her recently deceased son's room about a week after she laid him to rest. Rosenthal says the rescue took about half an hour.

"I used the sweatshirt again, put it over its head, and just grabbed it by the tail and lifted it by the tail until it was balanced at the top. Then I got off the milk crate, got him down, and then put him in the container you'll see here in a minute," he said.

Rosenthal says the animal was scared and angry living in a glass aquarium barely bigger than itself. He said it had no heat, no water to drink or swim in and no food.

There's no statewide law banning alligators as pets in Michigan, but many cities, including Detroit, have their own laws against owning them. Rosenthal said those who try and get around those laws will eventually realize they'll never beat the laws of nature.

"I don't care what you have if you can give it a full life. You're never going to give an alligator a full life because they get huge, and where are you going to keep it?" he said.

Rosenthal says the alligator, now named "Navi the Gator," will head down to a sanctuary in Florida in a multi-million dollar enclosure.