Alligator found with turtle during narcotics search in Detroit, police say

Alligators are not permitted as pets in Detroit, but police say one was found during a narcotics raid in the city.

The alligator, which is about two feet in length, along with a turtle were found during the drug investigation. Detroit Police say there have been no arrests at this time from the police action, but Detroit Animal Care and Control staff was called to the scene to check on the reptiles.

DACC said the turtle will be eventually returned to its owner, but city rules do not permit alligators as pets. As a result, custody of the alligator will be transferred to an animal sanctuary.

Despite the fact that alligators aren't permitted in the city, nor are they native to Michigan, they are occasionally discovered and relocated.

One such incident happened last November, when a woman asked animal rescue experts for help in removing a 6-foot alligator from her recently deceased son's room.

And a baby alligator was removed from Belle Isle in October, after the Michigan Department of Natural Resources became aware that one was living in the state park along the Detroit River.

The above video originally aired on Oct. 2, 2025.