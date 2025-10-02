Baby alligator rescued from Belle Isle by two men, taken to serpentarium

A baby alligator that was spotted in Belle Isle on Tuesday has been rescued with the help of two men.

With the help of a friend, dog trainer Steve Hart caught the alligator on Wednesday.

"I just got down in my boxers, I had a buck knife and a fishing net. I spotted it," Hart said. "Three feet in front of me, I could see its head, and it dipped under water. I could see it coming, I set up the net, and I was telling myself full commitment, and we got it in the net and secured Fafnir (the alligator)."

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed that the alligator caught by Hart is the same one officials were looking for. The reptile has since been taken to the Great Lakes Serpentarium in Westland.

"It's certainly the same animal. We can tell by the markings, facial features, and the bone structure as well. No question in my mind that this was somebody's pet that was released improperly and immorally," said Great Lakes Serpentarium owner Michael Wilson.

Wilson says Fafnir will grow up comfortably, living among other members of her family tree at the serpentarium in Westland. He says she has Hart to thank for saving the animal's life.

"When I first heard about this, I thought no one is going to catch it. It's definitely going to freeze. When they said they caught it, I was absolutely amazed," Wilson said.

"Wrangling a gator is really at the top of my priority list, so when I heard about it, I had to do it," Hart said.

The DNR says reports of an alleged boa constrictor sighting are not credible. Meanwhile, anyone interested in visiting Fafnir can go to Great Lakes Serpentarium when it opens on Oct. 31.