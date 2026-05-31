Alex Palou wins Detroit Grand Prix after starting on the pole

Alex Palou won the Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon after starting in the top position and leading the field through the downtown streets.

Kyle Kirkwood, who won the NTT IndyCar Series race in 2025, finished second and was followed by Graham Rahal. Honda manufactured all three podium finishers' vehicles.

Sunday's race marks the fourth win of the season and second Detroit Grand Prix victory (2023) for Palou, who leads the championship points standings.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, in Detroit, Michigan. Brandon Badraoui/Lumen via Getty Images

Will Power did not finish the race after starting in second. He completed 79 laps before dropping out. Palou dropped out of last year's contest after 72 laps due to contact.

Earlier on Sunday, Enzo Fittipaldi beat out 23 other racers to win the INDY NXT race.

Organizers estimated 150,000 would visit the downtown area throughout the weekend and projected more than $150 million in visitor spending.

This story will be updated.