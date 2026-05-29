Detroit Grand Prix weekend draws 150,000 expected visitors, $100M+ in spending

Detroit's Grand Prix weekend is drawing an estimated 150,000 attendees to downtown, with organizers projecting more than $100 million in visitor spending — but some residents are questioning whether the road closures and congestion are worth it.

Visit Detroit spokesperson Brett McWethy said hotels are full and restaurants are packed, and he hopes out-of-town visitors will extend their stays to explore local attractions.

"The hotels are full, the restaurants are packed, hopefully there's some time for visitors that are from outside of Southeast Michigan to visit some of our attractions as well, and really making a weekend out of it," McWethy said.

McWethy acknowledged frustrations over traffic and road closures but said the economic impact and attention the event brings to Detroit justify the disruption.

"It's an event that has a lot of history and has taken place in the past and is very impactful in our destination," McWethy said.

Downtown Detroit Partnership CEO Eric Larson echoed that view, saying the Grand Prix creates business opportunities and downtown activity that wouldn't otherwise exist.

"There is a lot of opportunity that is provided in the downtown that isn't, wouldn't ultimately be available if it weren't for events like this, if it weren't for being able to generate larger participation throughout the downtown," Larson said.

Larson also argued the event's annual return gives it an economic edge over one-time marquee events.

"Things like the draft and Final Four are great, but they're sort of one-time hits, whereas this is an annual hit, so it just continues to all have a multiplying effect," Larson said.

Organizers note that more than half of the course remains open and free to the public throughout the weekend, including viewing areas and activations in the downtown area.