IndyCar Series returns to downtown Detroit. Here's what to know about the 2026 Detroit Grand Prix

The 2026 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear returns to the streets of downtown Detroit on Friday, May 29.

The three-day event runs May 29-31 and is highlighted by the 36th running of the NTT IndyCar Series Detroit Grand Prix.

When is the 2026 Detroit Grand Prix

The 2026 Detroit Grand Prix is May 29-31. Fifth Third Free Prix Day is May 29, and includes practice rounds for the NTT IndyCar Series, INDY NXT and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

On May 30, qualifying for the INDY NXT race is set for noon, with IndyCar Series drivers taking to the streets of Detroit for their qualifying session at 1:05 p.m. The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic caps off the day's racing action at 4:10 p.m. Saturday.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 31: GRD Pro Race Start, #64: Ford Multimatic Motorsports, Ford Mustang GT3, GTD PRO: Mike Rockenfeller, Sebastian Priaulx, #48: Paul Miller Racing, BMW M4 GT3 EVO, GTD PRO: Dan Harper, Max Hesse, #9: Pfaff Motorsports, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2, GTD PRO: Andrea Caldarelli, Marco Mapelli during the IMSA WeatherTech series Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic on May 31, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. Jake Galstad/Lumen via Getty Images

The INDY NXT race is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on May 31. The green flag drops on the NTT IndyCar Series Detroit Grand Prix at 12:30 p.m. on May 31.

Admission gates open at 8 a.m. each day.

How to get tickets for the Detroit Grand Prix

Tickets for reserved seats, rooftop viewing, the Turn 3 Club, pit lane suites, the Corvette Car Corral Experience, Franklin Garage tailgating and Franklin Garage parking can be purchased here.

Parking and transportation at the Detroit Grand Prix

Public parking is not available at the following structures during race weekend: Center Garage, Millender Garage, Port Atwater Garage, Beaubien Garage and River East Garage.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 1: #2: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet during the NTT IndyCar Series Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on June 1, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. Jake Galstad/Lumen via Getty Images

Several surface lots and other parking structures are available throughout downtown Detroit.

Transportation options for spectators include the Detroit People Mover, Qline, Park Detroit app, ride-share and bus drop-off locations, Detroit Metro Airport bus service and bike rentals.