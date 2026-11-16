Airline schedules at Detroit Metro, other airports, resuming normal traffic

Flights at Detroit Metro and other airports, as of early Monday, appear to be resuming normal schedules in the aftermath of a nationwide ground stop issued on Friday afternoon.

The ground stop lasted for about four hours.

The scramble in schedules during one of the busiest days of a typical week forced thousands of flights to be canceled across the country. Travelers who had not reached their destinations were left stranded, some converting their plans at the last minute into car trips.

The impact for Detroit Metro Airport passengers lasted well into Saturday night.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, FlightAware listed18 delayed flights and seven canceled flights for Monday at Detroit Metro. The airport handled a total of 24,420,816 passengers in September 2026 from nearly two dozen airlines using its two passenger terminals, according to the airport authority.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Sunday that travelers should expect delays to continue, but "we should be running at full capacity" heading into Monday.

The above video originally aired on Nov. 14, 2026.