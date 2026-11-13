Detroit Metro Airport travelers face uncertainty after nationwide ground stop

For travelers at Detroit Metro Airport, Friday became a waiting game, with delayed flights, canceled plans and plenty of uncertainty about what would happen next.

A communications issue with the Federal Aviation Administration triggered a nationwide ground stop Friday, disrupting departing flights at airports nationwide.

The FAA has since lifted the ground stop, but the impact was still felt at Detroit Metro as travelers tried to adjust their plans and figure out how to reach their destinations.

At the McNamara Terminal, passengers faced a range of decisions — from waiting for updated flight information to finding another way to travel.

One family was trying to get to Orlando to see singer-songwriter Doja Cat in concert. It was their second attempt at making the trip after one of the sisters needed emergency brain surgery earlier this year.

"Now it's just, why again?" Morgan Guzik said.

Some Detroit Lions fans were also hoping to make it to Munich, Germany, to watch the team play overseas. The ground stop threw their travel plans into question.

"Most Friday the 13th thing that could've happened," Collin Babcock said.

For Jennifer O'Connor and her family, the decision was to get behind the wheel. They were headed to South Dakota to see her nephew play in his final college football game Saturday.

After their flight was canceled, the family decided to make the nearly 15-hour drive instead.

"Get in the car and go — because it's his final game and it's his last game, so we want to see him," O'Connor said.

Although the ground stop has been lifted, delays and cancellations could continue as airlines work to get flights and crews back on schedule.

Travelers should check with their airlines for the latest flight updates and rebooking options.