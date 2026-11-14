Detroit Metro Airport travelers deal with delays, cancellations after nationwide ground stop

Travelers at Detroit Metro Airport are facing cancellations and delays Saturday, less than a day after a rare nationwide ground stop ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration halted departing U.S. flights for hours.

As of early Saturday afternoon, more than 170 flights to and from the Romulus-based airport are canceled and over 120 are delayed, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Nationwide, more than 4,100 flights have been canceled, while around 3,200 have been delayed.

The ground stop was issued on Friday afternoon due to "extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety" and lasted roughly five hours. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a briefing Friday night that routers became overloaded with data and began to provide inconsistent information, resulting in a "telecommunication outage."

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in Friday's briefing that new security patches introduced into the older system appeared to "overwhelm" its routers.

The FAA's preliminary investigation has led the agency to believe the issue was limited to Cisco 600 series routers that were manufactured between 2001 and 2006, senior government sources told CBS News. The sources added that the faulty equipment has been identified and isolated.

Mullin added that there was no cyberattack and the ground stop was not related to the massive global Microsoft outage.

The Wayne County Airport Authority urged travelers on Friday night to check their flight status with their airline.