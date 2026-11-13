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FAA nationwide ground stop halts departing flights at Detroit Metro Airport

By
Eric Henderson
Managing Editor, Midwest
Eric Henderson is Managing Editor, Midwest for CBSNews.com. He has won three Emmy Awards, an Eric Sevareid Award and two Edward R. Murrow Awards.
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Eric Henderson

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The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a rare nationwide ground stop on all departing flights Friday afternoon, shortly after air traffic control facilities across the country began experiencing issues.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said a communication issue affecting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers led to the order, and FAA technicians are investigating.

That includes departures from Detroit Metro Airport. The FAA's advisory runs through 11:30 p.m. Friday, but it's not clear how long the ground stop will last.

The FAA also paused domestic departures in January 2023 during a computer outage. Detroit Metro Airport was placed under a ground stop on Aug. 22 because of thunderstorms.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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