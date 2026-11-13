FAA nationwide ground stop halts departing flights at Detroit Metro Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a rare nationwide ground stop on all departing flights Friday afternoon, shortly after air traffic control facilities across the country began experiencing issues.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said a communication issue affecting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers led to the order, and FAA technicians are investigating.

The @FAAnews issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them. — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 13, 2026

That includes departures from Detroit Metro Airport. The FAA's advisory runs through 11:30 p.m. Friday, but it's not clear how long the ground stop will last.

The FAA also paused domestic departures in January 2023 during a computer outage. Detroit Metro Airport was placed under a ground stop on Aug. 22 because of thunderstorms.

This is a developing story and will be updated.