Air quality warnings in Metro Detroit to last through Thursday

(CBS DETROIT) - Air quality warnings are in effect for southeast Michigan through Thursday.

The air quality is unhealthy for those with respiratory diseases but should be monitored for all, especially for children, the elderly and those exercising outside.

The decreased air quality is due to the wildfires in Ontario and Quebec. Northerly winds are pushing the smoke toward southeast Michigan. Hazy conditions will continue for the remainder of Wednesday and Wednesday night and look to extend to the end of the week.