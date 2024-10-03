Aidan Hutchinson named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September

Tigers sweep Astros to advance to ALDS, port strike enters Day 3 and more top stories

Tigers sweep Astros to advance to ALDS, port strike enters Day 3 and more top stories

Tigers sweep Astros to advance to ALDS, port strike enters Day 3 and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September.

Hutchinson, who finished second in the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2022, leads the NFL with 6.5 sacks in helping the Lions get out to a 3-1 start. Hutchinson registered a career-high 4.5 sacks in Detroit's 20-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, coming up one sack short of tying

The Michigan native and Dearborn Divine Child graduate has recorded 16 total tackles, six tackles for loss and a forced fumble through four games. He is the first Lions player to win NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors since linebacker DeAndre Levy in September 2014 and the first Lions defensive lineman to do so.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month, while Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey earned special teams honors. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse were recognized as the league's offensive and defensive rookies of the month.

Hutchinson was named a Pro Bowler for the first time last season after racking up 11.5 sacks in the regular season and ranking second in the NFL with 94 total pressures. The former Michigan Wolverine added three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception to his 2023 resume.

The Lions (3-1) are on a bye week until they take on the Cowboys on the road on Sunday, Oct. 13. Kickoff is 4:25 p.m.