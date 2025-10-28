Experts warn about risk of AI after social media post claims "hidden fortune" left in Ferndale

Experts are warning against the dangers of artificial intelligence after a social media post involving the city of Ferndale and a resident went viral.

The post claimed that a Ferndale entrepreneur, Reggie Vornbrock, left behind a "hidden fortune", scattered it across the city, leaving clues. The page that shared the post also shared a picture of a resident who allegedly discovered part of the treasure. The Ferndale Police Department confirmed to CBS News Detroit that it received calls about the post.

While the post appears fake, experts say a fake treasure hunt is the type of post that inspires people emotionally, and many share it without doing basic research.

"When something seems too good to be true, I would encourage people to assume that it is too good to be true," said Layla Ferris, verification producer with CBS News Confirmed.

Ferris says online scams are becoming more common with the advent of AI, and it's becoming more common for people to blindly share fake information.

"It's really easy to get between getting excited about something, especially something fun like a potential treasure," she said, pointing out that the biography on the social media page stated it was a parody account.

Ferris says it's easy to find out the post is not real.

"And then go in and do all the steps about researching and digging in and trying to find a little more information, just jump the gun before sending it to your friends. Please try to do the due diligence," she said.

Experts urge social media users to use caution and verify information before sharing.