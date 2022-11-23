AG Nessel releases list of toy recalls ahead of 2022 holiday season

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It's billed as the happiest time of the year, but with that comes a smattering of caution because there are some toys you don't want to put under the tree this year.

The Michigan Attorney General's office reminds consumers of the toys recalled this year.

Whether it's a toy, article of clothing, baby bottle or snowmobile; the list is extensive.

This toy guide is a great tool to review as the holiday season approaches because it allows consumers to determine what has been recalled and also shares what steps to take to ensure the product is repaired, replaced, or refunded.

As part of the holiday consumer campaign to ensure all Michiganders protect their wallets and children this season, the Michigan Attorney General's Consumer Protection team put together this Recall Roundup.