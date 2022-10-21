AG Nessel, city to host expungement fair in Dearborn on Oct. 21

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The city of Dearborn, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Safe and Just Michigan are partnering to host an expungement fair for Dearborn residents.

The purpose of the fair is to help give Dearborn residents a chance to have their records cleared.

According to Michigan law, an expungement is the removal of eligible misdemeanors from a person's record.

It will be held on Friday, Oct. 21, from 12 to 4 p.m. in the Lincoln Ballroom in the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center located at 15801 Michigan Ave.

City officials say pre-registration is required, but limited walk-ins will be allowed at the event.

For more information, visit here.