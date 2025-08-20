African bushmeat intercepted twice during July at Detroit Metro Airport, customs officials say

Bushmeat from Africa was confiscated at Detroit Metro twice during one week in late July, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency reported Wednesday.

Bushmeat is a general term for the meat of wild animals that live in certain parts of the world. They include bats, rodents, monkeys and apes. The CBP said rodent meat interceptions happen sporadically at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, while primate meat interceptions are a rarer occurrence.

The photo of one of the confiscated meat packages was included with the CBP press release. It shows part of the body of a dead animal, including its head, held by someone wearing protective gloves.

Bushmeat is illegal to import into the United States, with a potential fine of up to $250,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC says bushmeat can include infectious diseases that are harmful to people. The health concerns are further complicated by the fact that bushmeat is often consumed raw or after minimal cooking or processing techniques.

As a result, bushmeat found at any U.S. ports of entry is destroyed, along with any personal items that have been in contact with the illegal bushmeat.

The Customs and Border Protection agency has agriculture specialists working at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, which is how these two investigations began.

During the first instance in late July, a baggage examination resulted in the discovery of 11 pounds of rodent meat brought in from Togo, in western Africa. A few days later, the agriculture specialists discovered 52 pounds of primate meat, which had been initially declared as antelope, from Gabon, in central Africa. Both travelers also had additional, undeclared agricultural items among their belongings.

The bushmeat was seized and turned over to the CDC for investigation and disposal.

In the meantime, each traveler was issued a fine of $300 for the undeclared agricultural items.

Plant, produce and meat import restrictions at international borders are intended to prevent the spread of disease, invasive species and exotic pests, the CBP said. Interceptions by the agency's staff earlier this year at Detroit Metro included cherries that were infested with a European fruit fly, and an Egyptian locust that was found among a traveler's luggage.

"We routinely find various agriculture items and oddities — live giant snails, animal skulls, and exotic food items — but most times it's not a malicious act," said Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon. "Despite this, it's our duty to protect the homeland and preventing certain food and animal products from entering the U.S. is essential to public health."