Suspect ran off when caught trying to "hot wire" vehicle in Adrian, police say

A suspected car thief in Adrian, Michigan, was chased off by the vehicle's owner who caught him in the act, police reported.

The suspicious activity happened about 4 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Canterbury Drive and Argyle Drive, which is near Adrian College, according to a report from Adrian Police Department.

The suspect who was trying to "hot wire" the vehicle ran off after he was confronted by the vehicle owner, police said.

He was wearing gloves, a black hoodie with a white and gray pattern, and shoes that were red and black.

Police ask that any neighbors or property owners who have a surveillance system review their security footage for the time frame of 3:30 to 4:30 a.m. for any evidence that might assist in the investigation. Anyone else with information or a witness report also is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Kevin Putnam at 517-264-4819, or submit their information via email to kputnam@adrianmi.gov or APDTips@adrianmi.gov.